Biden emissary ‘regrets’ U.S. absence from climate fight during Trump administration

John Kerry, former US Secretary of State and appointed by Biden as special envoy for the Environment Image: Susana Vera / Reuters

The new United States envoy for the climate issue, John Kerry, declared on Monday (25) during an online summit with other leaders from around the world that he regrets that his country has been absent from the fight against climate change during the Donald Trump presidency.

President Joe Biden’s special representative asked the United States for more efforts to make countries more resilient to the effects of climate change, which is one of the objectives of this meeting, organized by the Netherlands.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have also pledged to support this cause in their video statements.

“Three years ago, scientists gave us a pretty dire warning. They said we were 12 years old to avoid the worst consequences of climate change,” said John Kerry. “We have nine years left and I am sorry that my country has been absent for three of those years,” he added.

During Donald Trump’s term, the U.S. withdrew from the Paris climate deal. One of Joe Biden’s first acts after his inauguration on January 20, was to reinstate Washington into the treaty.

“President Biden has made combating climate change one of his government’s top priorities. Now we have a president, thank God, who governs, tells the truth and pays attention to it,” said Kerry, the former head of American diplomacy.

“So we are proud to be back, we are back, I want you to know, with humility, due to our absence in the last four years, and we will do everything we can to compensate,” he said.

Reduce vulnerability

This summit is the first to focus on the effects of climate change, according to organizers. The precedents were mainly dedicated to combating the causes of the phenomenon, in particular emissions.

Above all, it is a question of reducing countries’ vulnerability to rising sea levels, extreme weather conditions and food shortages.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the launch of an international initiative called “Adaptation Action Coalition”, in partnership with Egypt, Bangladesh, Malawi, the Netherlands, Saint Lucia and the United Nations.

“It is undeniable that climate change is already happening and is devastating lives and economies,” said Boris Johnson. “We have to adapt to the fact that the climate changes and we have to do that now.”

The German chancellor and the French president, for their part, highlighted the need to promote adaptation to the effects of the climate and announced the funds that their governments are willing to allocate to this issue.

Kerry, on the other hand, warned that the “best fit” is to do more to limit the planet’s rise in temperature to 1.5 ° C.

An increase of 3.7 to 4.5 ºC – the most plausible scenario if measures are not taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – would create “fundamentally unbearable conditions” for everyone except in the richest places on the planet, added Kerry .

For his part, former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon expressed his satisfaction at the United States’ return to the Paris Agreement and praised the “visionary leadership of American President Joe Biden”.

The meeting, in which the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, will also speak, foresees the adoption of an “adaptation action program” to face the effects such as rising sea levels, extreme weather conditions and bad harvests.

The summit is being held almost entirely virtual due to the pandemic of coronavirus.