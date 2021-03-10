Biden enacts sanctions against Iranian officials for human rights violations

The Biden government has promised that the United States will again join the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 Image: Stefani Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

Joe Biden’s government, which seeks to get Iran to return to the international agreement to contain its nuclear program, on Tuesday announced the first sanctions against Iranian officials accused of human rights violations.

The sanctions affect Ali Hematian and Massud Safdari, two members of the Revolutionary Guard, Iran’s ideological army, who will be barred from entering the United States for their responsibilities during interrogations of detainees in protests in 2019 and 2020.

This ban also affects their family members.

“Today, at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, we clearly express our concern about the abuses that the Iranian government continues to commit against its citizens, including the unjust detention of many people in deplorable conditions,” said the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken , in a statement.

The Biden government has promised that the United States will re-join the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 by Tehran with the major powers, from which the Donald Trump administration has decided to withdraw.

In return, it requires Iran to honor its commitments to limit its nuclear program.

In this scenario, the United States government should again lift sanctions against Iran that were suspended with the pact, but which Trump reinstated from 2018.