Biden expands pressure for endorsement of package and says he has support from Republican governor

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, increased the pressure for the Congress of the country to approve its fiscal package of US $ 1.9 trillion aimed at fighting the economic crisis. “Without the package, there will be a wave of evictions and foreclosures in the coming months. The current checks for $ 600 are simply not enough,” the White House leader said on Friday, 22. He said he already has support from governors. democrats and we republished for the endorsement of the

According to Biden, the package, if approved, will lift 12 million Americans out of poverty and create 7.5 million jobs this year alone.

The Democrat attributed the predictions to the rating agency Moody’s. “We are not going to let people go hungry or lose their jobs. We are going to act,” he cried at a news conference. “No one should work 40 hours a week earning below the poverty line.”

Biden cited unemployment benefits data reported on Thursday, 21, to scale the economic crisis. According to the United States Department of Labor, 900,000 people apply for the benefit in the country.

The American president then signed decrees announced earlier by the new director of the White House Economic Council, Brian Deese, to help fight poverty.

The government increased the benefits of a food purchase assistance program by 15% and increased the minimum wage for federal employees, also in a gesture of pressure on Parliament, which still needs to discuss – and vote – the $ 1 tax package. , 9 trillion.

In addition to disagreements over the destination of the funds, some parliamentarians, including those from the government base, show discomfort with the Biden package because of its impact on the American public debt.

As the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) showed in a special report, the debt-to-GDP ratio already exceeds 130% in the USA and, if it continues to rise, could create difficulties in public financing.

At Friday’s afternoon press conference, Biden downplayed the issue. “We need to act now, the public debt will stabilize in the future,” he declared. “If we act now, our economy will be stronger in the short and long term. That is what economists from the left, right and center say,” he added.