Biden government: China’s sanctions on Trump officials for “unproductive and cynical”

China announced sanctions against outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (photo) and 27 other high-profile Trump officials. Image: Mark Wilson / Getty Images / AFP

China’s decision to punish former Trump administration officials was “unproductive and cynical,” said National Security Council spokesman Joe Biden yesterday urging Americans from both parties to repudiate the action. .

At about the time Biden took office, also yesterday, China announced sanctions against “outgoing liar and cheater” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and 27 other senior officials of former President Donald Trump, an aggressive repudiation of his relationship with Washington under the command of Trump.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Pompeo and the others “planned, promoted and implemented” measures that interfered with their internal affairs. The chancellery has banned the entry of former employees and immediate family members into China and has restricted the business of related companies in the country.

“Imposing these sanctions on Induction Day, apparently, is an attempt to fan the party divisions,” Biden National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement to Reuters.

“Americans from both parties should criticize this unproductive and cynical measure. President Biden hopes to work with leaders of both parties to position America in ways that will overcome China,” said Horne.

On Tuesday, Pompeo said that China had committed “genocide and crimes against humanity” against Muslim Uighurs. His successor, Antony Blinken, said the same day that he agreed with the assessment.

(By Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom)