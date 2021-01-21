Biden government expresses support and praises WHO in the fight against covid-19

Facu thanked WHO “for its leading role in the global public health response to this pandemic” Image: Reuters

The new government of the United States, with a view opposite to that of former President Donald Trump, today made its great return to WHO, guaranteeing its support and praising its leadership role in the fight against the pandemic of coronavirus.

Less than 24 hours after his inauguration, the new American president, Joe Biden, marked his difference in relation to his predecessor, who always minimized the covid-19 pandemic and rejected the World Health Organization, calling it the “puppet” of China, by bringing immunologist Anthony Fauci to a meeting of the health organisation’s executive board.

In his speech, Fauci, who was already a member of President Trump’s crisis cell and who was appointed adviser by Joe Biden, announced that the United States “intends to meet its financial obligations to the organization”.

He also thanked the World Health Organization “for its leadership role in the global public health response to this pandemic”.

And, he said, “the United States is ready to work in partnership and in solidarity to support the international response to covid-19, to mitigate its impact on the world, to strengthen our institutions, to advance in preparing for future epidemics, and to improve the health and well-being of all the peoples of the world “.

Symbolic balance, the number of deaths caused by covid-19 in the United States on Wednesday exceeded that of American soldiers who died during the Second World War: the greatest world power has already mourned 405,400 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. The most bereaved country in absolute terms, the United States is also the most affected in terms of the number of cases (more than 24.4 million).

Joe Biden reaffirmed that combating the pandemic would be one of his priorities. Among the first measures, he ordered the United States to return to WHO.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), President Biden signed letters depicting the previous government’s announcement to withdraw from the Organization, and these letters were forwarded to the United Nations Secretary-General and to you, dear friend,” the WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared Fauci.

“Family of Nations”

He also announced that President Biden is expected to issue a directive today that will announce the United States’ intention to adhere to the Covax device, created by the WHO to distribute vaccines against covid in disadvantaged countries.

“This is a big day for WHO and a big day for global health,” replied the WHO chief.

“WHO is a family of nations and we are all happy that the United States remains in the family. We are a family,” he added.

Last July, Washington, which had denounced WHO’s “poor management” of the pandemic and its complacency with China, officially launched the procedure for the American withdrawal from the institution, weighing on WHO’s meager finances.

Speaking about the international mission of WHO experts who are currently in China to investigate the origins of the new coronavirus, Fauci wished the investigation to be “robust and clear”.