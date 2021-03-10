Biden government turns and offers protection to Venezuelans who fled to the USA

More than 800,000 Venezuelans have applied for asylum worldwide, according to the UN Image: Getty Images

The United States government announced on Monday (8) that it will grant temporary protection status (TPS) to thousands of Venezuelans who are already in the country. These types of programs provide protection against deportation and temporary work permits.

Venezuela joins the list of the ten countries eligible for TPS, such as El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras.

The decision to include Venezuela on the list contrasts with the policies of its predecessor, Donald Trump, who tried to end the TPS for almost all beneficiary countries, but was hampered by a series of lawsuits.

President Joe Biden’s measure is initially valid for 18 months, although it may be extended, and could benefit more than 320,000 Venezuelans, according to the government.

“Living conditions in Venezuela reveal a country in chaos, unable to protect its own citizens,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the United States Department of Homeland Security.

“It is not safe for Venezuelans to return to their country,” a Biden government official said in a conference call with reporters on Monday.

Trump had already announced on the penultimate day of his presidency a measure that would suspend deportations of Venezuelans for 18 months, but did not include Venezuela in the TPS, despite the insistence of lawmakers.

More than 4 million Venezuelans have left their country since 2015 due to the acute socioeconomic crisis, described by some as a humanitarian crisis, although Nicolás Maduro’s government denies it.

According to the United Nations, more than 800,000 Venezuelans have applied for asylum worldwide.

1. What is TPS and what benefits does it offer?

TPS is a temporary immigration status granted to citizens of a country or to eligible persons without a nationality who resided in that country before entering the USA.

The decree explains that, during the qualification period (18 months for Venezuelans), beneficiaries have the right to remain in the USA, cannot be removed from the country and are authorized to work “as long as they continue to comply with the TPS requirements”.

TPS is assigned to countries according to the following temporary conditions:

Armed conflict (like a civil war);

Natural disasters, such as an epidemic, hurricane or earthquake;

Other extraordinary and temporary conditions.

Applicants can also opt for a travel authorization, which is granted at the discretion of the government. TPS does not provide a path to permanent residence or citizenship.

2. Who is eligible?

Venezuelans who continuously resided in the United States before or during March 8, 2021.

Persons without Venezuelan nationality who had their last habitual residence in Venezuela before arriving in the USA are also eligible.

Interested parties must register within the next 180 days (until September 5, 2021).

“All TPS candidates will undergo security and criminal background checks as part of the process to determine their eligibility,” said the government.

The expiration date of the TPS for Venezuela begins on March 9 of this year and ends on September 9, 2022, with an option to extend it.

Applicants must provide proof that they were in the United States at the time of their qualification and pay $ 50 to complete the form and $ 410 to apply for a work permit, the AFP news agency reported.

Most of the potential beneficiaries of the TPS program have lived in the United States for at least two decades, according to a report by the Pew Center for Research.

“Immigrants can submit applications if they entered the United States without authorization or on a temporary visa that has expired,” the report said.

“Anyone who has a valid temporary visa or other non-immigrant status, as a foreign student, also qualifies.”

3. Why now?

“Biden promised to do this during his first 100 days in office,” explains Geoff Ramsey, a Venezuela expert at the Washington Office for Latin America, a nongovernmental organization.

According to Ramsey, the Biden government is rethinking its strategy in relation to Venezuela. “The strategy of the previous government was to exert maximum pressure and put all options on the table, although in the end it was not so,” he says.

Ramsey says that, for the time being, the Biden government has emphasized holding “fair and free” elections in Venezuela, but there is no clarity on how they will face Nicolás Maduro.

4. Which other countries are entitled to TPS?

About 400,000 immigrants from ten countries currently have TPS, according to Pew data: Yemen, Somalia, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Sudan, South Sudan and Syria.

El Salvador is the country with the largest number of beneficiaries: almost 250 thousand. The Central American country was assigned to this program in 2001, after suffering a series of earthquakes.

“Federal authorities must announce 60 days before a TPS license expires if it should be extended any longer. If they do not reach a decision, it is automatically extended for six months,” said Pew.

The Trump administration tried to end the TPS for almost all beneficiary countries, but was prevented by a series of lawsuits.

5. How many Venezuelan immigrants are there in the USA?

The population of Venezuelan immigrants in the United States increased by 54% between 2015 and 2018, according to an analysis by the study center Migration Policy Institute. In 2018, there were about 394,000 Venezuelans in the country.

In recent years, Venezuelans have been among the largest asylum seekers in the United States. Most arrive in the country by plane and then ask for protection.

Since 2017, around 13,300 Venezuelans have been granted asylum in the country, but thousands more are waiting for their cases to be analyzed.

In 2020, almost half of the 2,000 Venezuelans who received a decision on their requests were denied asylum, according to the LA Times, putting them at risk of deportation.

“TPS opens up many opportunities, because there are many Venezuelans living in the shadows,” said Helene Villalonga, a Venezuelan activist.

“At the moment we have Venezuelans sleeping in their cars, with no working papers.”

6. What has changed in relation to Trump’s policy?

Trump ordered on January 20 to postpone for 18 months, and with some exceptions, deportations of Venezuelans.

The Biden government, under the decree issued this Monday, asks those who consider themselves eligible for the TPS to submit their application.

“What Trump issued was just a memo, and that is easier to terminate than the TPS,” explains Ramsey.

Last year, the House of Representatives passed (by 272 votes in favor and 158 against) a bipartisan bill to grant TPS to Venezuela. But the measure was blocked in the Senate.