Biden is more popular than Trump ever was, according to research

United States President-elect Joe Biden Image: Roberto Schmidt / AFP

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is already more popular than the current president, Donald Trump, never was during his tenure.

According to research by Gallup Institute, the Democrat achieved 55% approval. The unfavorable assessment of 41%.

Trump, who refuses to acknowledge Biden’s victory and insists on raising unfounded suspicions of electoral fraud, has a 42% approval rating. The unfavorable assessment is 57%.

The poll came after the election – November 5-19 – during which time Trump’s legal team contested the results in several states.

According to CNN, Trump’s highest approval rating was 50% in a Bloomberg News poll, shortly after he won the 2016 election. He never managed to reach more than 50% in any survey.

That is, Biden is already more popular than Trump at any time since he started running for president in June 2015.

Majority of Republicans do not recognize victory

More than a month after the US presidential election, only 26 of 249 Republican Party congressmen publicly acknowledge Biden’s victory, according to a survey by the Washington Post, published on Saturday.

The number represents only one in ten Republican congressmen. Two other members of the House say Trump won, denying the facts. The vast majority has not yet manifested itself.

According to Reuters, the Trump campaign has already paid nearly $ 9 million in an attempt to reverse the results of the presidential election. However, last Tuesday, US Attorney General William P. Barr declared that the Justice Department did not find enough irregularities to alter the electoral result.