Biden makes statement and says he does not have a final victory declaration

Image: KEVIN LAMARQUE / REUTERS

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden made a statement this morning to his supporters in the state of Delaware. Biden began his speech by pointing out that he did not yet have a final declaration of victory, but showed confidence when he observed that the numbers are favorable to him during the course of the counting of the American elections. “We do not have a final declaration of victory, but the numbers are convincing, we are going to win this election,” he said.

Biden celebrated his leadership in four states in the final stretch. With Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona, the Democrat could have 53 more delegates, ending the 306 race. “24 hours ago we were back in Georgia and Pennsylvania. Our leadership doubled in Nevada. We are headed for the magic number,” he said, referring to the number of delegates.

The Democrat also said that he has already met with his deputy, Senator Kamala Harris, to discuss measures to combat the HIV pandemic. coronavirus in the United States, if elected. “From the first day (of government), we will have a plan to contain this pandemic,” said Biden, also adding that he would work to recover the American economy and against climate change.

During the speech, Biden did not at any time quote the name of his rival, the Republican candidate Donald Trump.