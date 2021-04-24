Biden, one step away from acknowledging the Armenian genocide, opens the door for historic reparation

The slaughter of 1.5 million people by the Turkish forces during the pogroms and displacements that occurred between 1915 and 1923.



Scene from one of the mass lynchings of Armenian militants by the Young Turk forces.

One hundred and six years later, the world is advancing in the recognition that the pogroms and the displacement of the Armenian people in the former Ottoman Empire by the Turkish nationalist forces was a genocide. In Washington, it is expected that this Saturday the recognition of US President Joe Biden could arrive, who in this way would confront his NATO ally, Turkey, which denies the existence of the massacres of more than one and a half million Armenians among 1915 and 1923. The current Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, repeats the argument that it was “regrettable excesses”. A fact that has deep roots and that Biden’s decision brings him closer to finding the historical truth.

The great mountainous plateau of eastern Anatolia – present-day eastern Turkey – was inhabited since ancient times mainly by Christian Armenians who shared the area with Muslim Kurds. In the Middle Ages, the area was ruled by a succession of Armenian dynasties that faced numerous external powers. The political independence of the Armenians was largely ended by a wave of invasions and migrations by Turkish-speaking peoples beginning in the 11th century, and in the 15th and 16th centuries the region was secured by the Ottoman Turks and integrated into the vast Ottoman Empire. . However, Armenians retained a strong sense of community identity, embodied in the Armenian language and the Armenian Church. This feeling of distinction was fostered by the Ottoman millet system, which gave non-Muslim minorities significant administrative and social autonomy.

At the beginning of the 20th century, about 2.5 million Armenians lived in the Ottoman Empire, mainly concentrated in the six provinces of Eastern Anatolia. Another important group of Armenians were settled beyond the eastern border of the empire, in the territory of Russia. In Eastern Anatolia the Armenians lived mixed with the dominant Kurdish nomads. They did not constitute a majority in any of the regions in which they lived, although many resided in homogeneous villages and neighborhoods within towns and cities. They suffered harassment from the Kurds that local courts and judges had in their favor when they were victims of violence or when their land, livestock and property were taken from them.

Mass killings in an Armenian village in Anatolia.

The vast majority of Armenians were poor peasants, but a few became merchants and artisans. The participation of Armenians in international trade led in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries to the establishment of major Armenian settlements in Istanbul and other Ottoman port cities, as well as in India and Europe. Although Ottoman society was dominated by Muslims, a small number of Armenian families were able to achieve prominent positions in banking, commerce, and government. For several generations in the 18th and 19th centuries, for example, the main architects of the Ottoman court belonged to the Armenian Balian family. But that prominence and influence of the Armenian elite, well-educated and cosmopolitan, faced resentment and suspicion from Muslims. In the 19th century, Armenians fought the perception that they were a foreign element within the Ottoman Empire and that they would eventually betray it to form their own independent state.

Young Armenian activists, many of them from Russian Caucasia, tried to protect their compatriots by agitating for an independent state. They formed two revolutionary parties called Henchak (“Bell”) and Dashnaktsutyun (“Federation”) in 1887 and 1890. Neither drew wide support from the Armenians of Eastern Anatolia, most of whom remained loyal and They hoped instead that sympathizers in Christian Europe would put pressure on the Ottoman Empire to apply new reforms and protections for Armenians. However, the activities of the Armenian revolutionaries fueled fear and anxiety among Muslims.

Those anti-Armenian sentiments erupted into massive violence several times in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. When, in 1894, the Armenians of the Sasun region refused to pay an oppressive tax, Ottoman troops and Kurdish tribesmen killed thousands of Armenians region of. Another series of mass killings began in the autumn of 1895, when the repression by the Ottoman authorities of an Armenian demonstration in Istanbul turned into a massacre. In all, hundreds of thousands of Armenians were killed between 1894 and 1896, in what became known as the Hamidian massacres. Some 20,000 more Armenians were killed in 1909 during the Adana and Hadjin pogroms.

In 1908, a small group of Ottoman revolutionaries – the Committee on Union and Progress (CUP), an organization within the broader Young Turk movement – came to power. Armenians welcomed the restoration of the Ottoman constitution, and the promise of elections led them and other non-Turks in the empire to cooperate with the new political order. However, over time, heThe Young Turks’ ambitions became more militant, less tolerant of non-Turks, and increasingly suspicious of their Armenian subjects, whom they imagined collaborating with foreign powers. Increasingly authoritarian, the Young Turks consolidated their position, sidelined their more liberal opponents and in January 1913 the party hawks, Enver Paşa Y Talat Paşa, came to power with a coup.

Demonstration of the Armenian community of Israel with a poster mocking the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. NIR ALON / ZUMA PRESS.

Antipathy toward Christians increased when the Ottoman Empire suffered a humiliating defeat in the First Balkan War (1912-13), which meant the loss of almost all the remaining territory in Europe. The young Turkish leaders blamed the defeat on the treachery of the Balkan Christians. Also, the conflict sent hundreds of thousands of Muslim refugees east into Anatolia, intensifying the struggle for land between Muslims and Christian peasants.

The Armenians took advantage of the Ottoman defeat to press for reforms, appealing to the European powers to force the Young Turks to accept a degree of autonomy in the Armenian provinces. In 1914, the European powers imposed a major reform on the Ottomans that required the supervision of inspectors in the East. The Young Turks saw that agreement as further proof of the Armenians’ collusion with Europe to undermine the empire’s sovereignty.

When World War I started in the summer of 1914, the Young Turks joined the Central Powers (Germany and Austro-Hungary) against the Triple Entente (Great Britain, France and Russia). Since Armenians and Assyrians lived on the Russo-Ottoman front, both the Russians and the Ottomans tried to recruit local Christians in the campaigns against their enemies. The Young Turks proposed to the Dashnaktsutyun, then the main Armenian political party, to convince Russian Armenians and those from Ottoman lands to fight for the Ottoman Empire. The Dashnaks replied that the Ottoman and Russian Armenian subjects would remain loyal to their respective empires. This was seen by the powerful Young Turks as an act of treason.

In January 1915, Enver Paşa tried to drive the Russians back at the Battle of Sarıkamış, but suffered the worst Ottoman defeat of the war. Predictably, the Young Turk government blamed everything on Armenian betrayal. Armenian soldiers and other non-Muslim army they were demobilized and transferred to labor battalions. The unarmed Armenian soldiers were then systematically killed by the Ottoman troops, they became the first victims of the genocide. Almost at the same time, irregular forces began to carry out mass killings in Armenian villages close to the Russian border. Three months later, in April 1915, Van’s Armenians barricaded themselves in the city’s Armenian quarter and engaged Ottoman troops. In retaliation, Talat Paşa ordered the arrest of some 250 Armenian intellectuals and politicians in Istanbul, including several deputies of the Ottoman Parliament. Most of them were killed in the following months.

Soon after, the Ottoman government began to deport Armenians from eastern Anatolia on the grounds that their presence near the front posed a threat to national security. In May, the Ottoman Parliament approved a law formally authorizing deportation. Throughout the summer and fall of 1915, Armenian civilians were driven from their homes and forced to march through the valleys and mountains of Eastern Anatolia towards Syrian desert concentration camps. The deportation, supervised by civil and military officials, was accompanied by a systematic campaign of mass murder carried out by irregular forces, as well as local Kurds and Circassians. The survivors who reached the Syrian region languished in concentration camps, many starved to death, and the massacres continued until 1916. Between 1 and 1.5 million Armenians were massacred or died in marches and confinement camps.

Mass deportations of Armenians to the Syrian desert.

The Armenian genocide laid the foundations for the nation-state that eventually became the Republic of Turkey. By the end of the war, more than 90% of the Armenians of the Ottoman Empire had disappeared, and many traces of his previous presence had been erased. The abandoned houses and properties of the Armenians in eastern Anatolia were handed over to Muslim refugees, and the surviving women and children were forced to renounce their Armenian identity and convert to Islam. Tens of thousands of orphans managed to survive thanks to the protection of foreign Christian missionaries.

Since then, successive Turkish governments refuse to acknowledge that these events constitute genocide. After decades they admitted from Ankara that deportations took place, but argue that the Armenians were a rebel element that had to be pacified during a national security crisis. They acknowledge that there were some killings, but that they were not initiated or directed by the government. The United States, Israel and Great Britain also refused to classify the events as genocide so as not to harm their relations with Turkey. Erdogan has threatened since he came to power to close the NATO base in Incirlik, which is strategic for operations in the Middle East. Instead, France and Germany acknowledged the genocide despite Turkish intimidation.

Now, a statement by Biden in favor of the Armenian position could completely change the scene. During Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, the fundamentalist nationalist Erdogan enjoyed American support and was never pressured to recognize any Armenian rights. The 180 degree diplomatic turn could end all controversy and lead to an international compensation process for the descendants of the victims.