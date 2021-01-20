Biden pays tribute to 400,000 killed by covid-19 in the USA

Joe Biden arrives in Washington where he will take office as President of the USA Image: JIM WATSON / AFP

Arriving in Washington on the eve of his inauguration, President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, paid a brief tribute to the more than 400,000 Americans who lost their lives to the new coronavirus.

“Sometimes it is difficult to remember, but this is how we heal. It is important to do this as a nation,” Biden said in statements around the reflecting pool, where lights were turned on as a memorial to those who were gone.

“We will turn on the lights in the darkness of the sacred source of reflection and remember everyone we lost,” said Biden, a Democrat known for his empathy and that highlighted the need to unite the nation after the chaos of the Donald Trump administration, which remained in office for four years.