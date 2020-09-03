Biden promises protection to Venezuelans and reversing ‘damage’ to Trump Cubans

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Wednesday that if elected, he would grant Venezuelan immigrants “temporary protection status” (TPS) and reverse President Donald’s policies. Trump which he considers “harmful” to Cubans.

Biden said, in an interview with the channel “NBC”, that the policy of Trumo in relation to Venezuela “is an abject failure” and criticized the agent for “refusing to extend” the TPS to Venezuelans, “which aggravates the conditions in which they meet “.

In Biden’s opinion, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has “strengthened” since Donald Trump came to power.

“The Venezuelan people are worse off, they are experiencing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world and the country is no closer to free elections,” said the Democrat.

For the former American vice president, the “incoherent” approach of Trump it is alienating international partners, damaging the cause of democracy and its policy has failed to alleviate the suffering of millions of Venezuelans.

The government of Trump, the first to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president, imposed sanctions against the Maduro government, his relatives and closest political collaborators.

On policies towards Cuba, Biden said he would “reverse the failed policies of Cuba Trump that caused damage to Cubans and their families “.

“(Trump) did nothing to promote democracy and human rights, on the contrary. The regime’s crackdown on Cubans has worsened with Trump. My plan is to follow a policy that promotes interests and empowers the Cuban people to determine their own future, “said the Democrat, who also promised to reverse the recent decision to Trump to limit Cuban families’ remittances.