Biden promises task force to reunite children separated from parents on the US-Mexico border

By kenyan

Democratic party candidate for the US presidency, former Vice President Joe Biden participates in a debate with the President Donald Trump Image: Meg Vogel / Imagn Content Services via Reuters

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised to create a task force to bring together more than 500 children that the president’s government Donald Trump separated from families on the border of the United States with Mexico, and whose parents were not located.

In the management of the republican Trump, thousands of children were separated from their parents at the border, the majority in 2017 and 2018, while the parents were being prosecuted for illegal entry into the country and due to concerns about their identities or criminal records.

The separations occurred both before and after Trump adopt a “zero tolerance” policy to prosecute anyone who crossed the currency illegally in May 2018 – a measure he later reversed due to the international uprising.

The American Civil Liberties Union went to court over the matter in the same year, and Judge Dana Sabraw of San Diego, Calif., Ordered the families to be brought back together.

There are about 4,000 children who could be covered by the reunification order, but as of October 20, the parents of 545 of them had not been located by lawyers and nonprofits seeking them, according to the San Diego case file.

“On his first day as president, Joe Biden will issue a decree creating a federal task force to reunite these children with their parents,” said Biden’s team.

Trump and Biden disagreed on the issue in the last face-to-face debate they had last Thursday.

