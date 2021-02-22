Biden proposes a $ 1.9 trillion package because he believes it is the “necessary” size

The White House spokeswoman spoke about the opinion of US President Joe Biden on the rescue package Image: Saul Loeb / AFP

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, proposed the $ 1.9 trillion bailout package because it believes it is the “necessary” size.

The Republican $ 600 billion proposal is “a far cry” from what the country needs, the adviser said at a daily press conference.

“The size of the proposed Biden package is the size of the crisis we are facing,” he said. She also said that if the representative did not believe in the relevance of raising the national minimum wage, he would not have included the measure in the project.

Regarding negotiations on the Nuclear Agreement with Iran, Psaki said that the Persian country is still far from compliance, but that “we believe that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon, and diplomacy is the best way”.

According to the spokeswoman, last week’s signals showed that the country is open to dialogue, and talks with European partners are the possible way for a new arrangement. Regarding the Iranian rival in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Psaki said that the administration seeks to “recalibrate” its relations with the Kingdom, and that Biden should dialogue with the country’s king, and not with Prince Mohamed Bin Salman, who was being interlocutor of Riad.

On other global issues, the spokeswoman said the administration sees “the relationship with China as competition, and we want to be in a strong position”. On the Nord Stream pipeline in Europe, she said that Biden thinks “it’s a bad deal” as it divides European countries and threatens security, making them more dependent on Russia. Still, according to the spokeswoman, the American president assesses that “sanctions are not the only possible path”.