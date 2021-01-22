Biden proposes to extend New START treaty with Russia for five years

20 jan. 2021 – President Joe Biden signs statement of ownership Image: Pool / Getty Images

The government of the newly inaugurated American president, Joe Biden, proposed on Thursday (21) to extend the New START treaty with Russia for five years, the last nuclear pact in force between the two countries.

The treaty, which limited the number of nuclear warheads of the two powers to 1,550, expires on February 5 and could not be renewed after talks stalled during Donald Trump’s administration.

“The United States intends to seek a five-year extension of New START, as the treaty allows,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

“This extension even makes more sense when the relationship with Russia is as adverse as it is at the moment,” he added.

She also said that the new intelligence chief, Avril Haines, will open an investigation into the Kremlin opponent’s apparent poisoning Alexei Navalny, the alleged Russian interference in the elections and whether Moscow was behind the massive cyberattack against the American company SolarWinds.

“As we work with Russia to advance the interests of the United States, we will also work to make Russia accountable for its reckless and adverse actions,” said Psaki.

Trump unsuccessfully tried to expand the New START treaty to include China, whose nuclear program is expanding, but remains smaller than that of the United States and Russia.