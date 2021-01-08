Biden says he considered naming Bernie Sanders as Labor Secretary

Biden says he considered naming Bernie Sanders as secretary of labor Image: Jonathan Ernst

Wilmington, United States, 8 Jan 2021 (AFP) – President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, said on Friday (8) that he considered naming Bernie Sanders, a Vermont senator and leader of the Democratic left most wing, as Secretary of Labor, but decided not to change the fragile majority in the Senate.

“I thought seriously about nominating my friend Bernie Sanders for this post,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, when announcing key positions on his economic team.

“I’m sure he would do a fantastic job,” added Biden of one of his opponents in the Democratic primary. “I can’t think of a more fervent ally for workers in this country.”

Biden explained that he agreed with Sanders not to pursue the idea after Democrats gained tight control of the Senate after two victories in Georgia days ago.

The two agreed that Biden, 79, will be more important in Congress.

Democrats and Republicans will now have 50 seats each in the upper house, but the former are guaranteed a majority with the vice-president-elect Kamala Harris casting a tie.

Biden eventually appointed Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to head the Department of Labor.