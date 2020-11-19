Home World World Biden says he will not impose national confinement by covid-19
World

Biden says he will not impose national confinement by covid-19

By kenyan
Biden speaks to journalists during press conference Image: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

US President-elect Joe Biden said today that he would not impose a national blockade to combat the covid-19 pandemic, despite the increase in cases.

“I don’t see any circumstances that would require a total national shutdown. I think it would be counterproductive,” Biden, who will take office on January 20, told reporters.

“I will not stop the economy, period. I will stop the virus,” he said of his stronghold in Wilmington, Delaware, after meeting with governors to discuss the response to the crisis, ensuring that he will follow the scientists’ recommendations. “I repeat, without national confinement,” he insisted. “Because each region, each community, can be different”.

There are no national containment measures in place in the United States, but as infections soar, states and cities have imposed restrictions, from confinement to homes and closing schools to limiting the size of meetings.

The world superpower records more than 251,000 deaths and more than 11.6 million covid-19 infections, according to a report by Johns Hopkins University, being by far the country with the highest death toll.

