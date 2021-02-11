Biden says Pentagon will review strategy on China Image: Aly Song / Reuters

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the Pentagon would review its strategy in relation to China, targeting key areas, including intelligence, technology and Washington’s military presence in the region.

The review will be carried out among several others that the Pentagon is already carrying out, from troops in the Middle East to policies in relation to NATO.

The two countries are at odds over issues ranging from technology and human rights to Chinese military activities in the disputed South China Sea, with each accusing the other of deliberately provocative behavior.

Under the command of Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, the Pentagon has made the effort to contain China its priority, something Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signaled will continue.

Speaking during a visit to the Pentagon, Biden said Austin had informed him of a new task force that would examine military strategy towards China.

Biden said China and issues related to it will require government agencies to work together, along with bipartisan support in Congress and strong alliances.

“This is how we will face China’s challenge,” said Biden, alongside Austin and Vice President Kamala Harris.