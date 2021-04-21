Biden says sentencing is ‘giant step’ but calls for police reform

United States President Joe Biden said today that the conviction of Derek Chauvin, a police officer guilty of the death of George Floyd, is “a giant step on the road to justice in the United States.”

“It was a murder in broad daylight and pulled the curtains off so that everyone could see, all the injustices of that system. The knee in the neck of all Americans and the pain that all blacks face every day. The murder started a protest that we haven’t seen protests that brought people of different generations and races together in the same protest to say enough, enough is enough! Enough of these senseless murders, “said Biden, at a press conference at the White House, after Chauvin’s conviction. .

Biden also stressed the importance of reform in the American police. We need Congress to act, we need police reform. There is a law in his name. It is not possible that it will take a whole year to approve this. I want to sign this law as soon as possible, “he said.