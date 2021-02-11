Biden says some lawmakers ‘may have changed their minds’ at Trump’s trial

Joe Biden, President of the United States, suggested that Republican senators may decide to condemn former President Trump Image: Stefani Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

Washington, Feb 11, 2021 (AFP) – United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday that some lawmakers may have changed his mind at Donald Trump’s political trial after the Democratic accusation was filed.

“I think some may have changed their mind,” said Biden in the Oval Office, suggesting that Republican senators may decide to condemn the former president.

After a day marked by particularly strong images of the violence unleashed on January 6 at the Capitol, Democratic congressmen who act as prosecutors in the process will continue their Thursday presentation against Trump, tried in the Senate for “inciting insurrection”.