Biden says that contestation of Trump about his election victory is “irresponsible”

Biden says that contestation of Trump on his election victory is “irresponsible” Image: Getty Images

Wilmington, United States, 19 Nov 2020 (AFP) – President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, today denounced the president’s “incredible irresponsibility” Donald Trump, which still refuses to accept defeat in the November 3 elections.

“I Think [os americanos] are witnessing incredible irresponsibility, incredibly damaging messages being sent to the rest of the world about how democracy works, “Biden told reporters.

“I don’t know his reasons, but I think he’s totally irresponsible,” criticized the president-elect at a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

“It is difficult to understand how this man reasons,” he continued. “I am sure he knows that he did not win, that he will not be able to win and that I will take office on January 20,” he added. “It is really outrageous what he is doing.”