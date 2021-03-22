Biden sends envoy to Mexico and Guatemala to ask for help with immigration

Representatives of the United States government will ask authorities in Mexico and Guatemala to help curb immigration traffic, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday as the Biden government shows difficulty in containing a humanitarian challenge. growing along the border with Mexico.

President Joe Biden dispatched envoys, including Roberta Jacobson, White House border coordinator, to the two countries on Monday to discuss how to manage the increase in the number of immigrants en route to the US-Mexico border.

When asked whether the U.S. delegation will seek support from local officials, Psaki said at a news conference:

“Certainly, part of our goal, as Roberta Jacobson … conveyed when she was there a few weeks ago, was that we need to work in partnership with these countries to address the central causes in their countries to communicate clearly and systematically that this is not the time of travelling”.

Jacobson was accompanied by Juan González, senior director of the National Security Council for the Northern Hemisphere, and diplomat of Honduran origin Ricardo Zúñiga, recently appointed by the State Department as special envoy for the Northern Triangle.

González will travel to Guatemala to meet with local authorities, representatives of civil society and non-governmental organizations.

Biden’s pledge to end former President Donald Trump’s rigid immigration policies has been hampered by a recent surge in the number of immigrants crossing the border illegally.