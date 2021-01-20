Biden signs decrees on climate, immigration and energy on first day in office

Biden signs decrees on climate, immigration and energy on his first day in office Image: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, began signing on Wednesday 15 decrees related to the pandemic of coronavirus, climate change and racial inequality, and also to reverse the policies of its predecessor Donald Trump.

The decrees, fulfilling their promise to act quickly from the first day of government, initiated the process for the US to return to the Paris climate agreement and include the revocation of the presidential license granted to the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

The measures taken by Biden will end a ban Trump imposed on the arrival of people from mostly Muslim countries. He also ordered his government to reinforce a program to support immigrants brought to the United States as children.

The new president also ordered the use of masks and social distance in all federal buildings and land and closed the national emergency declaration that served as a basis for diverting federal funds for the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.