Among the measures are the return of the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement Image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images / AFP

Joe Biden will mark his entry into the White House in Washington today with 17 decrees to reverse policies that marked the management of his predecessor Donald Trump – his team reported.

Among them are the return of the United States to the Paris Agreement on climate, the annulment of the decision to leave the WHO (World Health Organization) and the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico.