Biden sprains ankle when playing with family pet dog

Joe Biden and Major, in an Instagram post on the day the dog was adopted by the president-elect, in the Delaware Humane Association Image: Social networks

United States President-elect Joe Biden sprained his ankle while playing with Major, the family’s pet dog. According to the CNN website in English, the occupant of the White House starting in January will spend with the orthopedist this Sunday, just for the sake of “exaggeration of caution”.

The Biden family has two dogs, Major and Champ, both German shepherds. The two dogs even have profiles on social networks.

Biden, who turned 78 on November 20, will be the oldest president in the history of the United States. During the campaign, the Democratic party team presented Biden’s medical history to highlight that the former vice president is healthy and fit for the presidency.