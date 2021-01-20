Biden takes over Twitter account and starts work: ‘There’s no time to waste’

Joe Biden asked for union in inauguration speech Image: Rob Carr / Getty Images

The new president of the United States, Joe Biden, took on a new Twitter account. Shortly after the inauguration ceremony, he used the social network to say he was going to start work.

“There is no time to lose when it comes to facing the crises we face. That is why today I am going to the Oval Office to start work, delivering courageous actions and immediate relief to American families.”

Before, Biden used the @JoeBiden account to communicate on Twitter. Today he made a last post with this user, saying that “now the real work begins” and asking people to follow the @POTUS profile, which will be used while he is in the presidency.

In the inauguration speech, Biden preached unity of the Americans, promising to rule for all, and extolled the election result as a victory for democracy. He also called for strength and unity of the population in combating the covid-19 pandemic.