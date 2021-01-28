Biden takes tough measures to stem climate change

Biden takes tough measures to curb climate change Image: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed on Wednesday (27) several decrees to fight climate change. Biden said during a ceremony at the White House that, in his view, the United States had waited too long to “deal with this climate crisis” and that it was now “time to act.” He cited as threats to the country the intensification of storms, forest fires, floods and droughts related to climate change, in addition to atmospheric pollution caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

Biden presented a “government-wide approach” to putting climate change concerns at the center of US foreign and national security policies, as well as domestic planning. He said that building a modern, resilient climate-linked infrastructure and a renewable energy future will create millions of well-paid jobs.

“This is a case where awareness and convenience intersect, where dealing with this existential threat to the planet and increasing our economic growth and prosperity are the same thing. When I think about climate change and the responses to it, I think about jobs”, added Biden.

The president signed decrees to reduce the extraction of hydrocarbon and carbon dioxide emissions and to double the generation of wind energy with offshore wind turbines. He also instructed the Department of the Interior to suspend new federal oil and gas concessions on public land or deep water and to carry out a “rigorous review” of existing concessions as well as permitted practices.

The federal government has pledged to protect 30% of federal land and waters by 2030 as a way of stopping biodiversity loss and developing a fleet of official all-electric vehicles made by workers in the United States.

Biden also ordered federal agencies to redirect investments to help communities in areas economically linked to fossil fuels and affected by the environmental effects they cause, usually minority and low-income members.

* With international agencies