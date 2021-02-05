Biden to accept more refugees in U.S. after years of restrictions

Biden promised to restore the historic role of the United States as a country that welcomes refugees from all over the world. Image: Tom Brenner / Reuters

US President Joe Biden plans to increase refugee admissions in the country to 125,000 in the next fiscal year, an eight-fold increase from the previous government.

Speaking at the State Department yesterday, Biden also said he would sign a decree to increase the country’s ability to accept refugees in the face of an “unprecedented global need”.

He promised to restore the historic role of the United States as a country that welcomes refugees from all over the world. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that there are 1.4 million refugees worldwide in urgent need of resettlement.

During his term, President Donald Trump adopted a series of measures to restrict legal immigration. Resettlement units were closed and staff relocated, a situation that has worsened with the new pandemic coronavirus.

Joe Biden said the target of 125,000 refugee admissions – up from 15,000 in the previous government – is for the next fiscal year, which begins on October 1, 2021.

* With information from Reuters