Biden to ‘blitz’ decrees to reverse Trump’s actions

President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden Image: Roberto Schmidt / AFP

President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, is going to promote a “blitz” of decrees in his first days of government to reverse decisions taken by Donald Trump in his four years in office.

According to the American press, the Democrat will sign 10 decrees in a period of a maximum of 10 days to abolish controversial measures from his predecessor, such as the ban on immigrants from some Muslim countries entering the USA and the exit from the Paris Climate Agreement. In addition, Biden will sign decrees to reunite separate families on the Mexican border, mandate the use of masks on federal properties and on interstate travel and suspend evictions and foreclosures nationwide. The president-elect still plans to send Congress a package of $ 1.9 trillion to stimulate the economy, including raising the minimum wage from $ 7.25 to $ 15 an hour. Biden also promises to vaccinate 100 million people against Covid-19 in the first 100 days of government.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 20, amid the tension caused by the invasion of Congress by Trump supporters, who will not participate in the transition. All 50 American states are on alert for possible acts of violence on the day of the inauguration, and the current president has already declared an emergency in Washington until January 24. (ANSA).