Biden to suspend new climate and oil exploration concessions

20 jan. 2021 – Joe Biden speaks after taking office as President of the United States Image: Rob Carr / Getty Images

United States President Joe Biden is expected to sign decrees to combat climate change on Wednesday, including the suspension of new oil and gas exploration concessions on federal lands and the cutting of fossil fuel subsidies, part of environmental policies that stand in stark contrast to those of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The decrees indicate the direction of the Democratic president’s agenda against climate change and in favor of the climate and are a reversal of the posture of Trump, a businessman turned into a Republican politician who tried to maximize oil, gas and coal production by removing regulations and easing supervision environmental.

Biden’s focus on climate change cheered up international partners and climate advocates, but it upset the oil industry, which argues that the measures will cost the country millions of jobs and billions of dollars at a time when the economy is shaken by the covert pandemic. 19.

The White House said Biden would instruct the Interior Department to suspend new federal oil and gas concessions on public land or deep water “as much as possible” and to study the program’s climate impacts and its benefits to taxpayers. The suspension will not restrict energy activities on land that the government preserves for native peoples, the White House added.

John Kerry, special envoy for the US climate, praised the presidential decrees during the virtual summit of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, saying that they show that Biden has made climate change “the central point” of his government.