Biden: US will maintain sanctions until Iran fulfills nuclear commitments

Washington, 7 Feb 2021 (AFP) – President of the United States, Joe Biden, said he would not lift sanctions against Iran until the Islamic republic fulfills its nuclear commitments.

“No,” replied Biden in an interview with CBS, when asked about the possibility of lifting the sanctions imposed on Tehran in an attempt to force the country to return to negotiating and saving the nuclear deal.

He nodded when the journalist asked whether the Iranians should stop enriching uranium first.

The 2015 agreement, between Iran and several powers, has been on hold since 2018, after former President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the pact and re-impose sanctions on Tehran.

A year later, Iran suspended the fulfillment of several commitments included in this agreement.

The Biden government has expressed its willingness to reinstate the United States into the agreement but insists that, first of all, Tehran must fully comply with its commitments.

On January 4, Iran announced that it had accelerated its uranium enrichment program to 20% purity, which far exceeds the 3.67% allowed under the agreement, but is too low to produce an atomic bomb.

Since the Democrat’s arrival at the White House on January 20, the international community has been eager to see how he will deliver on his promise to return to the treaty, complicated by Iran’s insistence that sanctions be lifted first.

The clash was clearer on Sunday, when Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei was also not very flexible.

“If they want Iran to return to its commitments (…) the United States must completely suspend sanctions, in practice and not on paper,” the ayatollah said in a televised speech.

“So, let’s see if the sanctions were actually lifted correctly,” he continued, adding that this was “the Islamic Republic’s ultimate policy”.

The Biden government has been intentionally vague about how it intends to proceed, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his German, French and British colleagues on Friday to form a united front with the three European signatories to the nuclear deal that opposed to Trump’s unilateral withdrawal.

They face a tight deadline: Iran threatened to ban international inspectors from its nuclear facilities on February 21 if US measures are not suspended.