World

By kenyan
Biden victory is “good news” for EU, says Spanish leader

Madrid, 17 Nov 2020 (AFP) – The head of the Spanish government, socialist Pedro Sánchez, celebrated Joe Biden’s victory in the American elections today, guaranteeing that this is “very good news for Spain and the European Union. “.

The Democrat, who will replace the Republican Donald Trump in January, it is seen as closer to Europe and more favorable to multilateralism in trade and international relations.

“I think this is very good news for Spain and the European Union, after four complex and difficult years that we had with the outgoing government, with the government Trump”Sánchez said in the Senate when asked about the United States elections.

The socialist leader recalled that Trump decreed “tariff readjustments that affected important sectors of the economy such as agribusiness”.

“I think we are all well aware of what has happened in the past four years with the United States government in its relationship with the European Union,” he added.

Spain is the world’s largest producer of olives and oil, a sector that was strongly impacted when Washington imposed 35% tariffs on Spanish black olives in 2018, as they are very cheap and benefit from unfair subsidies that harm American producers.

The administration Trump it also imposed tariffs on several European agricultural products, including Spanish olive oil, wine and cheese, as part of its commercial fight against subsidies received by aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

With the Republican in the White House, the United States also raised taxes on steel and aluminum in the European Union and constantly threatened to tax imports from the powerful German auto industry.

