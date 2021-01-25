Biden: who are the 2 children of the new US president

Ashley and Hunter Biden (center) have very different biographies, and Beau, now deceased, motivated one of the exciting moments of his father’s possession Image: Getty Images / BBC

Joe Biden had four children, but only two are alive today, Hunter and Ashley. Now that he has become the 46th president of the United States, the eyes of his country and the world are on his family.

Donald Trump’s successor, as the biographical profiles that proliferate after his inauguration repeat, is a man very close to his children and who has made great efforts to stay close to them despite his long political career in Washington.

A commitment resulting from the tragic blows that destiny has inflicted on him. In 1972, his first wife, Neilia, suffered a traffic accident in which she and 13-month-old Naomi died, one of three children he had with the then young senator Biden.

The other two, Hunter and Beau, were injured but survived.

After that, Biden made the 300 km train journey between Washington and his family’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, every night, to be with his children.

Beau, a hero of the Army in Iraq and Attorney General of the State of Delaware, for whom many predicted a brilliant political career, died in 2015 at the age of 46 from a rare brain cancer.

His passing was one of the reasons that dissuaded Biden from running for president in 2016, and this year, just a day before taking office in his new position before the Capitol, he was thrilled to remind him in a tribute they paid him before Biden to leave for Washington.

The image of a man in a military uniform who prostrated himself at Beau’s grave in Delaware, during his father’s inaugural speech in Washington, circulated widely in the networks, reflecting the weight that Beau’s figure continues to have for many of the followers of Biden.

What about the two remaining children?

Hunter, a troubled life

Biden’s second son has been the subject of controversy on several occasions, which has become a problem for his father’s political career.

The only living son of Biden’s first marriage, Hunter graduated from History at Georgetown University. It was during his student years that, as he revealed years later, he began to consume alcohol and, occasionally, drugs. An addiction he has had to deal with ever since.

He also admitted years later that he was expelled from the army after testing positive for cocaine, something that was repeatedly used against Biden by Trump after it was confirmed that he would be his rival in the last presidential election.

As a graduate, Hunter began a career in Washington that took him to a position in the Department of Commerce during the presidency of Democrat Bill Clinton.

Also in Washington, he worked in consulting and lobbying firms where he came into contact with foreign Russian and Chinese companies, which over time aroused criticism from those who saw it as incompatible with his father’s political role, who in 2008 joined on Barack Obama’s election ticket to become US vice president.

In 2014, he joined the board of Burisma Holdings, the largest gas producer in Ukraine.

In the summer of 2019, a military official reported that Trump had pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to collaborate in his attempt to prove that Biden had tried, as vice president, to dismiss from his post a prosecutor investigating alleged irregularities committed by his son in the European country, although suspicions of collusion with corruption weighed on the prosecutor in question.

The matter eventually led to the first impeachment against Trump, who was accused of using his presidential role to harm a political rival, although the Senate, then with a Republican majority, acquitted him.

Hunter’s adventures also became a source of headlines for the tabloids, especially after it was learned that he had started a love affair with his brother’s widow.

And, in the 2020 election campaign, he returned to being the ammunition with which Republicans attacked his father, after allegedly compromising messages and images that would have been extracted from his computer were published by the New York Post.

Other American media have questioned the veracity of the information and former members of the intelligence services have published an open letter in which they say the Post was showing signs of obedience to a disinformation campaign in Russia.

Last December, it was discovered that the FBI and the US tax authorities are investigating the statements of income tax from Hunter Biden.

About this, he said in a statement: “I took this matter very seriously, but I am confident that an objective professional assessment will show that I have dealt with my business in a legal and proper manner.”

Ashley, a socially aware ‘mediator’

In turn, Ashley Biden is the only daughter the new president had with his second wife, Jill, a teacher he married in 1977.

Born in 1981, she called herself in her public statements a person aware of the importance of social justice and the defense of the environment.

In an interview with Delaware Today in 2018, she said, “I was always a mediator and I couldn’t bear to see some girls being teased or bullied.”

He also recalled that at 8 or 9 years old he convinced his father of the need to protect dolphins that were trapped in tuna fishing nets, which led Biden to make a law to protect these animals in 1990.

Ashley studied Anthropology and Social Work and ended up working for the Delaware Child Protection Service.

In 2012, she became the executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice, a local NGO, from which she was fired in 2019.

Married to otolaryngologist and plastic surgeon Howard David Kerin, Ashley also developed business projects in the fashion world. In 2017, he launched Livelihood “, a company” with an ethical and social conscience “.

Along with her brother Hunter, Ashley broadcast a recorded message of support for her father’s candidacy at the Democratic Party’s last convention. “It will be difficult, he will care about people and he will have principles,” he predicted.

Ashley ruled out the possibility of holding a position in the White House, but announced her intention to leverage her position as the president’s daughter to promote the defense of social justice, mental health and local development.