Biden wins in Arizona and consolidates election victory

By kenyan
Democratic candidate Joe Biden won in the state of Arizona, US television channels reported Thursday night, and consolidated the leadership at the Electoral College that will formally choose the new White House chief.

Biden won in Arizona by more than 11,000 votes and added another 11 votes at Electoral College, according to broadcasters NBC, CBS, ABC and CNN

Fox News and the Associated Press news agency announced Biden’s victory in Arizona on election night, which angered the president Donald Trump. Other media have chosen to wait for the results due to the fierce dispute in the state.

With Arizona, Biden has 290 votes at the Electoral College, against 217 Trump. To win the presidency, 270 are needed.

Biden was declared the winner based on official data projections, but Trump did not admit defeat.

Election results in North Carolina and Georgia still lacking

