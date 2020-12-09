Home World World Biden's choice of defense secretary raises concern in US Congress
World

Biden’s choice of defense secretary raises concern in US Congress

By kenyan
General Lloyd Austin, to be announced as Biden’s defense secretary. Image: Chip Somodevilla / AFP

(Reuters) – President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, will formally present his choice for defense secretary today, Reserve general Lloyd Austin, amid concerns by some in Congress that the Pentagon should be led by a civilian in instead of a career officer.

Austin, who will be the country’s first black secretary of defense, has built a reputation as an intensely reserved man who has avoided the limelight during a four-decade military career, including a stint as head of Central Command, which oversees US troops throughout the Middle East.

But his appointment could lead to a complicated confirmation process, after at least two Democratic senators have opposed the resignation of a law that requires that to command the Pentagon a senior military officer must be out of the armed forces for at least seven years. Austin, 67, joined the reserve in 2016.

Biden, a Democrat, asked the US Senate to step down from the law and “quickly” confirm Austin in an article published yesterday by “The Atlantic” magazine.

The former vice president praised the work under pressure from Austin, noted the historic nature of his appointment and said that Austin shares with him a commitment to use force only as a last resort.

“The fact is that Austin’s many strengths and deep knowledge of the Department of Defense and our government combine in a unique way with the challenges and crises we face,” wrote Biden. “He’s the person we need right now.”

President Donald Trump’s first defense secretary, retired Navy general Jim Mattis, also needed a waiver of the law.

Biden will take office on January 20 and will likely spend much of his first months focused on the pandemic of coronavirus and the economy in crisis.

Related news

Clustered and without a mask: 158 people arrested at an illegal party in the USA

World kenyan -
More than 150 people were arrested at a party in Southern California Image: California Police Department ...
Read more

Merkel calls for more restrictions to control covid-19 in Germany

World kenyan -
28.out.2020 - Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, during the announcement of new restrictions to contain the coronavirus Image: Fabrizio Bensch...
Read more

Dispute over medieval treasure acquired by Nazis ends up in US court

World kenyan -
Guelfos treasure is up for grabs Image: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP The United States Supreme Court...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Dr Mogusu’s family breaks silence after doctor’s death

News Connie Mukenyi -
The late doctor, Stephen Mogusu's family, has finally broken silence after the 28-year-old doctor succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday the 7th of December 2020. The...
Read more

PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir: Sebastian Colţescu, a referee with a troubled past

football kenyan -
The fourth referee of the match between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir is at the heart of the scandal. And the least we can...
Read more

LoC: PSG-Istanbul BB meeting interrupted by racist remarks from the 4th...

football kenyan -
It's a scene probably never seen in the Champions League. After a quarter of an hour of play, the match between PSG and...
Read more

Government announces mandatory ksh 6000 unemployed Kenyans will have to pay...

Health Connie Mukenyi -
2021 seems to be a rocky year for Kenyans as unemployed citizens may be forced to part with ksh 6,000 to the National Health...
Read more

Without evidence, former Israeli military says U.S. has deal with aliens

World kenyan -
Man defends thesis that aliens want help from human beings for new discoveries Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto ...
Read more

Pray for my successor, this work is difficult – CJ Maraga...

News Alfred Kiura -
Chief Justice David Maraga has called on Kenyans to pray for his successor as his work comes with a lot of challenges which makes...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke