Biden’s choice of defense secretary raises concern in US Congress

General Lloyd Austin, to be announced as Biden’s defense secretary. Image: Chip Somodevilla / AFP

(Reuters) – President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, will formally present his choice for defense secretary today, Reserve general Lloyd Austin, amid concerns by some in Congress that the Pentagon should be led by a civilian in instead of a career officer.

Austin, who will be the country’s first black secretary of defense, has built a reputation as an intensely reserved man who has avoided the limelight during a four-decade military career, including a stint as head of Central Command, which oversees US troops throughout the Middle East.

But his appointment could lead to a complicated confirmation process, after at least two Democratic senators have opposed the resignation of a law that requires that to command the Pentagon a senior military officer must be out of the armed forces for at least seven years. Austin, 67, joined the reserve in 2016.

Biden, a Democrat, asked the US Senate to step down from the law and “quickly” confirm Austin in an article published yesterday by “The Atlantic” magazine.

The former vice president praised the work under pressure from Austin, noted the historic nature of his appointment and said that Austin shares with him a commitment to use force only as a last resort.

“The fact is that Austin’s many strengths and deep knowledge of the Department of Defense and our government combine in a unique way with the challenges and crises we face,” wrote Biden. “He’s the person we need right now.”

President Donald Trump’s first defense secretary, retired Navy general Jim Mattis, also needed a waiver of the law.

Biden will take office on January 20 and will likely spend much of his first months focused on the pandemic of coronavirus and the economy in crisis.