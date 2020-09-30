Biden’s proposal for the Amazon and why it angered Bolsonaro

Debating against Trump, Democratic candidate Joe Biden criticized Brazil’s environmental policy Image: Getty Images

Deforestation in the Amazon was the point that led Brazil to be mentioned in the debate between presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, on Tuesday night (09/29).

Biden said that “he would immediately begin to organize the hemisphere and the world to provide US $ 20 billion for the Amazon, so that Brazil no longer burns the Amazon”.

“(The international community would say to Brazil) here are US $ 20 billion, stop destroying the forest. And if you don’t stop, you will face significant economic consequences,” said Biden in the debate.

The statement generated an immediate response and angry President Jair Bolsonaro, which ranked the comment as “unfortunate”, “disastrous and free” and made a number of critical posts Biden on Twitter.

1- US presidential candidate Joe Biden said yesterday that he could pay us $ 20 billion to stop “destroying” the Amazon or impose serious economic restrictions on us. – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) September 30, 2020

The Brazilian also used the UN summit on biodiversity to counter the American and spoke of “international greed” for the Amazon.

The Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, mocked the proposal and questioned whether the amount of the aid would be annual.

Understand Biden’s proposal and why it angered the Brazilian president.

Just one question: is Biden’s USD 20 Bi helping each year? – Ricardo Salles MMA (@rsallesmma) September 30, 2020

International concern for the environment

The fact that Democratic candidate Joe Biden touches on the subject of high rates of deforestation and fires in the Brazilian Amazon reflects the increasing attention of the West to global warming and the environmental issue, explains Oliver Stuenkel, professor of international relations at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation ( FGV).

The destruction of the forest has, since last year, generated great international concern.

Brazil has already received external financial assistance to create programs to combat deforestation and preserve the forest, such as the Amazon Fund, launched in 2008 as the largest project in the history of international cooperation for the preservation of the forest.

The fund was mainly financed by Norway and Germany, which announced in 2019 the suspension of transfers in view of the increase in deforestation and the environmental policy of the Bolsonaro government.

“A Biden election could lead the United States to adopt a posture towards Brazil more similar to that of Europe, where there is a movement for the trade agreement (with Mercosur) to be conditioned to the non-destruction of the Amazon. It is a reflection of the growing concern for the environment in Western politics, “says Stuenkel.

“The United States could take a tougher stance against the Bolsonaro government, which is now seen as a major global villain on the environment.”

Bolsonaro reacted to Biden’s speech, saying that “Brazil has changed. Today, its President, unlike the left, no longer accepts bribes, criminal demarcations or unfounded threats”.

“Our sovereignty is non-negotiable,” added Bolsonaro, and also cited an alleged “international greed for the Amazon”.

Biden’s proposal to organize financing for Brazil at no time questioned Brazilian sovereignty, evaluates Stuenkel. “The idea that there are groups wanting to ‘steal the Amazon’ is old in some groups, but it is something that does not exist. It is something that in international relations we call ‘paranoia of the Amazon’,” he says.

“It is part of this narrative that Brazil is isolated and that there is a group out there that wants to destroy it. It is a discourse that there is an ‘external enemy’, which was even used by the military dictatorship, and that is convenient for the Bolsonaro government, because it can justify all kinds of exceptional measures. “

Political analyst Creomar de Souza, CEO of political risk consultancy Dharma, agrees with Stuenkel’s assessment and also says that the citation of sovereignty and the statement that “this presidency is not subordinate” is “extremely contradictory given the posture of the Bolsonaro government in relation to the USA “.

Recently, a video of President Bolsonaro was made public at the World Economic Forum saying that former US Vice President Al Gore wanted to “explore the resources of the Amazon with the USA”, to which Gore replies that he did not understand.

At the UN biodiversity summit, Bolsonaro again cited the idea of ​​”international greed” for the Brazilian biome, saying that his government is fighting deforestation and “problems that favor organizations that, in association with some NGOs, command environmental crimes in Brazil. Brazil and abroad “.

The president has repeatedly repeated the claim that fires are caused by NGOs, without ever providing any evidence.

Presidential irritation

However, Stuenkel also states that Bolsonaro’s “rather aggressive and defensive” reaction is much less related to Biden’s proposal itself and much more an attempt to maintain support at his base.

“It has nothing to do with sovereignty, it is a matter of engaging your voters,” says the professor of international relations.

“This reaction generates a lot of support among its most radical followers and among a part of the electorate that has a direct interest in this deregulation of the environment, such as squatters, loggers etc.”, says Stuenkel.

“For now, the cost of international pressure is less than giving up the support of this internal group,” says Stuenkel.

Creomar de Souza says that “Bolsonaro’s foreign policy positioning does not have foreign policy as a direct concern, but the interest in making a continued electoral platform”.

“In other words, he always wants to engage and rescue the support of his electorate. You can see how he wants to please his typical voter by putting the comparison with other moments in history, with other governments, citing the left”, says Souza .

What will the relationship with the United States look like if Biden wins the election?

To some extent, says Creomar de Souza, Biden’s speech follows the same logic as that of Bolsonaro in being aimed at internal voters.

He says the entire debate “was aimed at appealing to Democratic voters’ concerns about the environment and encouraging them to leave the house to vote”? voting is not mandatory in the USA.

Despite President Bolsonaro’s strong rhetoric against Biden, recently the Brazilian ambassador to Washington, Nestor Forster Junior, said that regardless of who wins Brazil will continue to maintain good relations with the country.

A pragmatic and not-so-hostile relationship between countries even with Biden’s victory is possible, says Stuenkel, but it can be complicated by Bolsonaro’s relationship with Trump.

“Although a Biden victory will lead to a tougher stance, it is possible that it will not be as tough as the European one, since Biden’s biggest concern is China’s growing influence on the continent and not the environment? And the Bolsonaro government is seen as a possible ally to contain this influence “, says Stuenkel.

“However, Bolsonaro and Trump they will definitely keep in touch, and having a Brazilian president actively supporting the opposition in the US can complicate a Biden attempt to have a pragmatic relationship with Brazil. “

Stuenkel says another variable is the Bolsonaro government’s assessment of whether it is worth “doubling the stakes” and continuing with defensive rhetoric in the face of possible growing international pressure.

“If Biden wins and forms an alliance with Europe to push for environmental preservation, the cost of external pressure (for Bolsonaro) may be greater than the rhetorical gain among his most loyal voters,” he says.