Bidez says evidence at Trump trial could weigh on Republicans

Joe Biden, President of the United States Image: Stefani Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the striking evidence of the Capitol attack presented at the political trial against his predecessor, Donald Trump, may weigh on the opinion of some Republicans loyal to the former president.

Biden suggested that the videos shown may convince some senators to condemn the former president: “I believe that some may have changed their minds,” he said in the Oval Office.

So far, a large majority of Republicans have supported Trump, who is accused of “inciting insurrection” on January 6, when a crowd of his supporters broke into Congressional headquarters to try to interrupt Biden’s election victory.

Because of this, a condemnation of Trump – which requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate – is unlikely. Trump’s lawyers will have the opportunity to speak on Thursday or Friday when Democratic congressmen who serve as prosecutors complete their case.

Trump’s defense claims that the former president cannot be blamed personally for the attack and that the trial is unconstitutional because the accused has already stepped down.

But Democratic lawmakers acting as prosecutors delivered overwhelming evidence on Wednesday, displaying hours of footage from security cameras, police body cameras, news and cell phone videos recorded by the protesters themselves.

Biden, who remained silent on the arguments of the trial, in an attempt not to overshadow his quest to approve an economic stimulus package and his fight against the covid-19 pandemic, said he had not accompanied “any of the live hearings”.

But he watched informational coverage of the case presentation, in which he saw leading politicians fleeing to safety while a furious crowd influenced by Trump’s rhetoric destroyed the corridors of Congress.

Chaos left five dead, including a woman shot after breaking into the Capitol and a policeman who died at the hands of the crowd.

Running for their lives

The January 6 attack began after Trump held a rally to repeat his baseless accusations that Biden stole the election by manipulating the votes, and that then Vice President Mike Pence had to do something to prevent confirmation of the result.

Pence, who had previously declared that he had no legal authority to hold the certification, became the target of the crowd’s ire.

The video shown on Wednesday by Democrats showed protesters shouting insults and declaring Pence a traitor. Some of the most dramatic scenes, with images never before broadcast in public, made it clear to senators, who serve as jury members at the trial, that their own lives were in danger that day.

The images showed Pence being hurriedly removed by security agents from the stairwells behind the building and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer narrowly dodging an unbridled crowd of pro-Trump protesters, while Republican Senator Mitt Romney, very critical of Trump and the target of his hatred, was protected by agent Eugene Goodman, honored for facing the protesters.

The videos also showed the crowd storming the offices of Nancy Pelosi, the House of Representatives and Democratic leader, also a frequent target of Trump’s incendiary rhetoric.

“Nancy, where’s Nancy at?” Shouted the protesters as they searched for her, unaware that eight of her employees were hiding behind a door in the same hall. Pelosi had already been rushed out.

“We know from the same protesters that if they had found Pelosi, they would have killed her,” said Stacey Plaskett, one of the Democratic prosecutors and a delegate to the House of Representatives for the US Virgin Islands.

Loyal Republicans so far

Locked in his luxurious Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump will not appear to speak and continues to remain silent.

But the political trial once again put the former president at the center of the national debate, and highlighted his control over the Republican constituency base.

Some Republican senators expressed their outrage over the Trump attack and openly criticized Trump’s reluctance to accept defeat for Biden. They also recognized the convincing case presented by the Democrats.

“The evidence that has been presented so far is pretty damning,” said Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski.

“Obviously they are powerful,” agreed Senator Bill Cassidy on the scary images, but “it is yet to be seen how this will influence the final decisions,” he said.

Still, Trump is unlikely to be condemned, as 17 Republican senators would have to agree with the 50 Democrats.

“I believe that in the end there will not be 67 votes to declare the president guilty,” Republican strategist Karl Rove admitted to Fox News on Thursday.

However, he anticipated that “any Republican who stands for the 2022 election in a difficult district or state is likely to have this video used against him.”

According to the press, Trump was furious on Tuesday, the day of the opening of the trial, considering the performance of his own lawyers as mediocre.

Unlike Trump’s first political trial a year ago, which lasted three weeks, it is due to end in a few days.