Bill Gates assumes spending time with Epstein was a “big mistake”

The American millionaire assumed that spending time with Jeffrey Epstein, accused of having created a network for child abuse, was a “big mistake”.

In statements to the television network CNN, bill Gates he expressed regret for his past encounters with Jeffrey Epstein. “It was a big mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there,” said the founder of Microsoft.

The millionaire explained that he only met Epstein in hopes of raising more money for global health issues.

“I had several dinners with him, hoping that what he said about getting billions of dollars in philanthropy for global health through the contacts he had might emerge,” Gates said, adding that when it seemed “that it wasn’t a real thing, this relationship is over“.

Jeffrey Epstein was accused of having created a network for child abuse. In 2019, he was found dead in the prison where he was being held in New York. The autopsy revealed that it was a suicide, but there are those who admit the hypothesis that it was rather a homicide.

The millionaire paid the young women, usually from unfavorable socio-economic backgrounds, for a massage service, but ended up abusing them sexually. The girls were recruited by Epstein’s personal assistants and, in some cases, even ended up becoming recruiters.

In the same interview with the American station, Gates also addressed the issue of divorce with Melinda Gates, with whom he was married for 27 years, which ended this week.

“It’s a time for reflection and right now I need to move forward. Within the family, we are going to overcome this situation as best we can,” he declared.

Regarding the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the businessman and philanthropist said he hopes that his ex-wife can continue her work there. “That would definitely be best for the foundation. Melinda has incredible strengths that help the foundation to be better”, he considered.

Still on Epstein, the highlight is the documentary series launched by Netflix, last year, called “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich”, in which the case can be better understood and which has testimonies from several of the victims and those involved.