Home World World Birds appear dead by the thousands in the United States; fires...
World

Birds appear dead by the thousands in the United States; fires can be a cause

By kenyan
Migratory birds are the main victims of the phenomenon Image: Allison Salas / Twitter

The United States has recorded the appearance of hundreds of thousands of dead birds in recent days, mainly in the states closest to those on the west coast. The phenomenon is still being studied, but the suspicion is that the death of the birds, which are essentially migratory, is related to the multiple fires that hit California, Oregon and Washington.

Wildlife experts are collecting and analyzing dead animals at NMSU (New Mexico State University) to try to better understand what is happening. The United States Fish and Wildlife Service and local New Mexico officials have been alerted to the situation.

According to the report by Allison Salas, of the NMSU, mass mortality affects migratory birds that appear to have anticipated their departure from areas affected by the fire. Many of them seemed weakened by the difficulty in finding food not only in the area of ​​the fires, but also in the Chihuahuan Desert, which extends through New Mexico, Arizona and Texas.

“We have been collecting dead birds (with the appropriate licenses) on the streets, on campus, on golf courses, literally everywhere,” wrote Allison in a report on Twitter.

The expert recalled that the birds appear to be in a relatively good condition, but appear to be excessively thin.

“They have no fat reserves and almost no muscle mass. It’s almost like they’re flying until they just can’t fly anymore,” explained Allison.

Dead birds could be millions

According to another NMSU expert, Professor Martha Desmond, the mystery of bird death began on August 20, with the first record of a large number of birds found dead.

“It’s just terrible,” Martha told CNN. “The number is in six digits. Just by looking at the scope of what we are seeing, we know that this is a very big event, hundreds of thousands and maybe even millions of dead birds,” he added.

The professor pointed out that, in addition to the birds’ migratory patterns being altered by the fires, many birds may have inhaled smoke and therefore accumulated serious lung damage.

This would explain the lethargic behavior of some animals, who have been seen walking on the ground when they are known to fly most of the time and are being hit by cars in a number “greater than ever,” according to Martha.

Related news

World

Justice denies freedom to man who inspired ‘Hotel Rwanda’

kenyan -
Paul Rusesabagina is photographed in Rwanda Image: CLEMENT UWIRINGIYIMANA A Rwandan court today denied parole to...
Read more
World

Covid-19 may cause a decline in life expectancy in various parts of the world, says study

kenyan -
Greater impact should occur in regions with higher life expectancy, such as Europe and North America Image: Getty Images ...
Read more
World

Islamic State claims murder of 8 aid workers in Niger

kenyan -
Islamic State published a statement in its magazine Image: BBC The Islamic State group today claimed...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,777FansLike
3,536FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Plants ‘invade’ buildings in China and residents abandon property

World kenyan -
External view of the set of buildings Image: STR / AFP The "vegetated" buildings of a...
Read more

Without contact with males for 15 years, elderly snake lays 7...

World kenyan -
The zoo claims that asexual reproduction is uncommon, but not uncommon, in the species Image: Reproduction ...
Read more

Germans are more afraid of Trump than coronavirus, shows research

World kenyan -
Pandemia occupies only the 17th place in the survey, carried out with about 2,400 people Image: Thomas Kienzle / AFP...
Read more

During tributes to the victims of 9/11, Trump asks union between...

World kenyan -
Donald Trump and Melania Trump in memorial to 9/11 victims in Pennsylvania Image: REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst ...
Read more

Province in Turkey sanctions those who do not wear a mask...

World kenyan -
Saraya government ordered the sentence to 65 people Image: eclipse_images / iStock Staying at home for...
Read more

Youtubers couple announce baby sex in world’s tallest building

World kenyan -
A Burj Khalifa-type ad would cost R $ 504,000, but the couple says they paid nothing Image: Reproduction ...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke