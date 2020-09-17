Birds appear dead by the thousands in the United States; fires can be a cause

Migratory birds are the main victims of the phenomenon Image: Allison Salas / Twitter

The United States has recorded the appearance of hundreds of thousands of dead birds in recent days, mainly in the states closest to those on the west coast. The phenomenon is still being studied, but the suspicion is that the death of the birds, which are essentially migratory, is related to the multiple fires that hit California, Oregon and Washington.

Wildlife experts are collecting and analyzing dead animals at NMSU (New Mexico State University) to try to better understand what is happening. The United States Fish and Wildlife Service and local New Mexico officials have been alerted to the situation.

According to the report by Allison Salas, of the NMSU, mass mortality affects migratory birds that appear to have anticipated their departure from areas affected by the fire. Many of them seemed weakened by the difficulty in finding food not only in the area of ​​the fires, but also in the Chihuahuan Desert, which extends through New Mexico, Arizona and Texas.

“We have been collecting dead birds (with the appropriate licenses) on the streets, on campus, on golf courses, literally everywhere,” wrote Allison in a report on Twitter.

The expert recalled that the birds appear to be in a relatively good condition, but appear to be excessively thin.

“They have no fat reserves and almost no muscle mass. It’s almost like they’re flying until they just can’t fly anymore,” explained Allison.

Dead birds could be millions

According to another NMSU expert, Professor Martha Desmond, the mystery of bird death began on August 20, with the first record of a large number of birds found dead.

“It’s just terrible,” Martha told CNN. “The number is in six digits. Just by looking at the scope of what we are seeing, we know that this is a very big event, hundreds of thousands and maybe even millions of dead birds,” he added.

The professor pointed out that, in addition to the birds’ migratory patterns being altered by the fires, many birds may have inhaled smoke and therefore accumulated serious lung damage.

This would explain the lethargic behavior of some animals, who have been seen walking on the ground when they are known to fly most of the time and are being hit by cars in a number “greater than ever,” according to Martha.