Blizzard in the USA is marked by child ‘swallowed’ by snow and ice beer

Eight-year-old boy had fun on 78 cm of snow in Wyoming Image: Reproduction / Facebook

The end of winter in the northern hemisphere – spring begins on the 20th – provided a historic blizzard that hit parts of the United States last weekend due to an arctic wind that caused temperatures to collapse.

With the flood of snow in the backyard, a child from the state of Wyoming went out to play and counted on the good humor of the parents to go viral on the internet, helping people to understand the scale of the blizzard that hit the country

“Spring blizzard … We almost lost our son outside!”, Brittaney Cree Bales joked, on his Facebook page, where he posted a photo of his eight-year-old son almost being “swallowed” by the registered 78 cm of snow in the city of Casper.

But it wasn’t just the kids who had fun with the blizzard. Paul Delap, also from Casper, did not mind the recurring power outages, as he now had a “natural” way of chilling his beers.

“Mother Nature will provide the means to keep our survival supplies refrigerated,” wrote Paul in the Facebook post, which was a hit with his friends. “Excellent use of available resources”, commented one of them.

And, of course, there could be no shortage of raw materials for the production of a classic snowman. “When was the last time the snow had this perfect texture to make a fabulous snowman?” Wrote May Heid, in the caption of a photo next to his “winter work”.

Despite the torrential snowfall, some regions of the USA recorded winds of up to 95 km / h. Several highways had to be closed due to bad weather, as well as flights were canceled at airports. According to the forecast of the specialized site “AccuWeather”, rainfall is expected to decrease today.