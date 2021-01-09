Blizzard Sows Chaos in Spain

People walk in the snow in Madrid, Spain Image: Gabriel Bouys / AFP

Hundreds of drivers trapped in their vehicles, airport closed, skiers and sleds on the streets: a snowstorm paralyzed Madrid and part of Spain on Saturday (9), where the worst is yet to come due to snow that should fall during the day.

“Avoid displacement and respect the instructions of the emergency services. Be vigilant in the face of the Filomena storm,” tweeted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, praising the work of “professionals who seek to help people trapped in the snow”.

In Madrid, covered by a layer of snow never seen before in half a century, residents removed their skis or even a sleigh pulled by five dogs from their closets, according to AFP images or posted on social networks.

Due to this historic blizzard, the strongest since 1971 in Spain, five central regions of the country, including Madrid, were put on red alert this Saturday morning.

In the capital, “the situation is very serious”, warned Mayor José Luis Martinez-Almeida on Twitter, asking residents not to leave their homes, as the snow has not stopped falling since Friday night.

The parks were closed, while public buses and garbage collection were suspended.

Madrid-Barajas International Airport, closed since Friday night, will remain paralyzed this Saturday for “security reasons”, while about thirty flights were already canceled on Friday and almost the same number had to land elsewhere.

Arriving at the airport on Friday at 5 pm, Covadonga Solares, 24, told AFPTV that he boarded his plane, but waited “for 3:30 am without information” while waiting for the runway to be cleared of snow.

The young woman and all the other passengers on the flight were finally taken back to the airport, where they slept “on the mats and counters” of the terminal.

Deferred departures

The match valid for the Spanish championship of soccer between Atlético de Madrid and Bilbao was postponed indefinitely, as the plane carrying the Basque team failed to land.

The handball match between Spain and Croatia scheduled for Saturday at 6 pm in Madrid has also been canceled, the Spanish federation said.

“In the face of the situation caused by the storm Filomena”, all trains arriving or leaving Madrid were canceled, said the national railway company Renfe, while at least two metro lines had their traffic interrupted in the capital.

The emergency services in the Madrid region said they “worked all night to help” arrested drivers and “released 1,000 vehicles”, asking others to “remain patient”.

In addition to Madrid, Aragon, the region of Valencia and that of Castile-La Mancha and Catalonia are the areas most affected by this storm due to the interaction between a very humid and relatively mild air flow from the southeast and a very cold air mass. .

In total, 36 of Spain’s 50 provinces are affected by alerts at different levels.

Catalonia has banned the movement of heavy goods vehicles, as has Castile-La Mancha, which has also indicated that 1,300 trucks are parked in various areas of the region.

Patricia Manzanares, a driver, told national television that she was stuck for 15 hours without food on the M-40 highway in the Madrid region.

“I have been here since 19h last night, we are many in this same situation, there is 60 cm of snow and soon we will run out of gas (to start the car heating),” she said.