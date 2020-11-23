Home World World Bodies of covid victims have been in refrigerated trucks in New York...
World

Bodies of covid victims have been in refrigerated trucks in New York for months

By kenyan
Refrigerator trucks in the Brooklyn neighborhood of New York, with more than 600 bodies of victims of the covid-19, waiting for a burial Image: KEVIN HAGEN FOR THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

Bodies of about 650 covid-19 victims have been in refrigerator trucks in New York’s Brooklyn neighborhood for months, waiting for a funeral, a report in The Wall Street Journal revealed yesterday.

According to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in the city, many of the people were not buried because family members did not have the money to make the funeral or because relatives were not located by city officials.

The agency said the bodies will be kept in the trucks until the end of the pandemic and that the city is looking for a destination for the remains if they are not claimed by family members.

Authorities set up the morgue with vehicles at the first peak of the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, between the end of March and the beginning of April, as a way to account for all victims of the disease – in a number that reached 800 a day.

The news comes at a time when the city, as well as the whole country, has been facing a second wave of the disease, with contagions increasing daily.

According to data from the New York City Hall itself, there is an upward trend in cases and hospitalizations in the last seven days (7,783 and 518, respectively) and a slight drop in deaths (54 in seven days against the average of 56). Since the beginning of the pandemic in February, 278,956 infections have been confirmed and 19,537 deaths.

In the United States, since February, there have been 12,249,198 infections by Covid-19 and 256,798 deaths.

