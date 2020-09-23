Home World World Body of Brazilian woman who fell in elevator shaft in Argentina is...
Body of Brazilian woman who fell in elevator shaft in Argentina is released

By kenyan
Ana Karolina Lara Ferreira Fernandez died earlier this month; friend did the body recognition Image: Personal collection

The body of Brazilian student Ana Karolina Lara Ferreira Fernandez, 22, who died in Buenos Aires (Argentina) after falling into an elevator shaft, was released to be brought to Brazil. The young woman, who was studying medicine in the neighboring country, died on the last day 4 after suffering a fall from the 13th floor of a building.

According to businesswoman Silvana Lara Ferreira, mother of Ana Karolina, the young woman’s body was at IML (Legal Medical Institute) since the date of the accident. Only at dawn today was he released and taken to the funeral home, to go through all the preparatory steps necessary for the transfer.

“Karol’s friend with whom she shared an apartment went to the funeral home and made the recognition. We always hope that there was a mistake and it wasn’t her, but now that the record has really started to fall,” said the businesswoman. the report of Twitter.

Family members intend to bring the young woman’s body to be buried in Chapadão do Céu (GO), the city where they live. Despite the release, the body is expected to arrive in Brazil only on September 30th.

“There is a whole bureaucracy that our lawyer is solving. The initial forecast is that the release and the transfer would take 60 days, but we were able to advance some documents and we hope that until next week everything will be resolved”, adds Silvana.

Investigation and the accident

According to the student’s family, the Argentine police advanced in investigating the case. The homicide thesis, which was raised after the young woman was found dead, has been largely dismissed.

The main hypothesis for the cause of Ana Karolina’s death is a failure in the building’s elevator. If this is confirmed, those responsible for the maintenance of the equipment could face a manslaughter charge, according to family members.

Ana Karolina died on the last day 4 when she fell into the shaft of an elevator in a building where she went to visit a friend and a young man with whom she had a relationship for two years. The student would have gone to the place to celebrate the good result she had had in a college exam.

When calling the elevator to leave, the young woman would not have realized that the elevator was not standing on the floor and fell from the 13th floor.

