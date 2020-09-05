Home World News World Bolivia denounces Evo Morales in The Hague for crimes against humanity
World NewsWorld

Bolivia denounces Evo Morales in The Hague for crimes against humanity

By kenyan

The Bolivian State today denounced former President Evo Morales to the International Criminal Court in the Dutch city of The Hague for crimes against humanity.

The complaint blames Morales for the deaths of at least 40 patients due to a lack of medical oxygen due to roadblocks during protests in Bolivia in August, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

In the document presented to the court, the State requests an investigation to determine and sanction the perpetrators of what it considers a crime against humanity, which “caused the suffering of affected populations and resulted in the death of at least forty patients due to lack of medical care”.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that “the fugitive from Bolivian justice” Evo Morales is accused of “inhumane acts”, blaming him for the consequences of these protests for 12 consecutive days in early August against the postponement of the Bolivian elections from September to October.

“This crime was committed through fences in different cities in the country and road blocks”, which “prevented the passage of food, medical oxygen, ambulances, doctors and paramedics that were essential to address the health emergency generated by the pandemic of the coronavirus“he added.

A complaint was also filed against Juan Carlos Guarachi, executive secretary of the Bolivian Workers’ Center, as “main contributor”.

The mobilizations were called by organizations like this union, which refused to allow the passage of people and medical supplies, while the country’s interim government considers that the protests were instigated by Morales, who is in Argentina, and has already reported it to the Ministry Bolivian public for crimes such as genocide.

Bolivia’s Attorney General, José María Cabrera, filed the complaint in The Hague, where he met with the Court’s Attorney General, Fatou Bensouda, according to a statement.

“Impunity cannot prevail. The most perverse abuses of power that have been committed in Bolivia cannot go unpunished,” wrote Bolivia’s acting president, Jeanine Áñez, on Twitter.

Related news

World

World exceeds 26 million cases of new coronavirus infection

kenyan -
Geneva (Switzerland), 4 set (EFE) .- The world has surpassed the mark of 26 million cases of infection by the...
Read more
World

War heroes or ‘suckers’? The tight skirt of Trump with the military

kenyan -
Historically, American presidents have had a reverential respect for the country's armed forces. But, according...
Read more
World

Death toll from explosion in Beirut port rises to 191

kenyan -
Beirut, Sep 4 (EFE) - The number of deaths caused by the explosion at the port of Beirut on August...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,757FansLike
3,507FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Israeli army says it will investigate soldier who knelt in Palestinian

World kenyan -
Israeli military officials said they would investigate the case of a...
Read more

After announcing withdrawal, US refuses to pay what it owes to...

World kenyan -
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will not pay the roughly...
Read more

China reports no local coronavirus transmissions for 17 days

World kenyan -
The National Health Commission of China reported that eight cases of...
Read more

Hunter killed with horn in the neck one day after wounding...

World kenyan -
Hunter Mark David was killed on Sunday (30) after being hit...
Read more

Drone throws marijuana packages across Israel’s sky

World kenyan -
The sky in Tel Aviv, Israel, had a different rain earlier...
Read more

Ship with 43 people and almost 6,000 cows sinks in Japan

World kenyan -
A ship with 43 people and more than 5,800 head of...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke