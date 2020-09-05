Bolivia denounces Evo Morales in The Hague for crimes against humanity

The Bolivian State today denounced former President Evo Morales to the International Criminal Court in the Dutch city of The Hague for crimes against humanity.

The complaint blames Morales for the deaths of at least 40 patients due to a lack of medical oxygen due to roadblocks during protests in Bolivia in August, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

In the document presented to the court, the State requests an investigation to determine and sanction the perpetrators of what it considers a crime against humanity, which “caused the suffering of affected populations and resulted in the death of at least forty patients due to lack of medical care”.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that “the fugitive from Bolivian justice” Evo Morales is accused of “inhumane acts”, blaming him for the consequences of these protests for 12 consecutive days in early August against the postponement of the Bolivian elections from September to October.

“This crime was committed through fences in different cities in the country and road blocks”, which “prevented the passage of food, medical oxygen, ambulances, doctors and paramedics that were essential to address the health emergency generated by the pandemic of the coronavirus“he added.

A complaint was also filed against Juan Carlos Guarachi, executive secretary of the Bolivian Workers’ Center, as “main contributor”.

The mobilizations were called by organizations like this union, which refused to allow the passage of people and medical supplies, while the country’s interim government considers that the protests were instigated by Morales, who is in Argentina, and has already reported it to the Ministry Bolivian public for crimes such as genocide.

Bolivia’s Attorney General, José María Cabrera, filed the complaint in The Hague, where he met with the Court’s Attorney General, Fatou Bensouda, according to a statement.

“Impunity cannot prevail. The most perverse abuses of power that have been committed in Bolivia cannot go unpunished,” wrote Bolivia’s acting president, Jeanine Áñez, on Twitter.