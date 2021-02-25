Bolivia starts vaccinating at-risk patients against covid-19

Vaccine of covid-19, the new coronavirus Image: SAMEER Al-DOUMY / AFP

Bolivia started on Thursday (25) the vaccination of patients with comorbidities against covid-19, almost a month after starting to immunize health professionals.

“With this vaccine we feel safe,” said Alejandra Cruz Torres, who suffers from kidney disease, the first to receive the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

Bolivia received 500,000 doses from the Chinese pharmaceutical company on Wednesday to more than 200,000 healthcare professionals. Some of them, however, will go to people with risky conditions, such as kidney disease or cancer.

The first group started to be vaccinated on January 29 with a batch of 20 thousand doses of Russian Sputnik V and will now continue with the Chinese vaccine.

Each person should receive two injections, 21 days apart.

“We are starting the general massive vaccination plan for each Bolivian,” declared President Luis Arce, present at the event.

Bolivia is the second country in the region to use the Sinopharm vaccine, after Peru.

La Paz will also receive an additional 15.2 million units: 5.2 million from Sputnik V and around 10 million from the British AstraZeneca / Oxford.

In the case of the British, five million are by direct purchase and the other half through the Covax apparatus of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government hopes to vaccinate more than seven million people free of charge and voluntarily.

After people with risk diseases, those over 60 will be vaccinated and, finally, the rest of the adult population.

With 11.5 million inhabitants, Bolivia accumulates 245,719 confirmed covid-19 infections and 11,547 deaths.