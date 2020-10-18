Bolivian elections take place in a peaceful climate one year after Morales’ fall

18.out.2020 – Woman waits to vote at a polling station in Huarina, Bolivia Image: Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP

La Paz, 18 Oct 2020 (AFP) – Bolivia’s interim government said Sunday’s presidential election (17) will take place in a climate of tranquility, except for minor incidents, on a day when riots like those after the vote were feared canceled from October 2019.

“We’ve had a peaceful day across the country so far,” said Deputy Minister of Citizen Security, Wilson Santamaria, in a note, while there are still long lines of voters in some polling stations right after the polls close at 5 pm.

Measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, how to keep distance between voters, delayed the voting process, generated long lines and a wait of more than two hours to enter some polling stations.

Almost a year after the resignation of former socialist president Evo Morales amid social unrest, about 7.3 million Bolivians returned to the polls to elect president, vice president, 130 deputies and 36 senators.

The elections are held within the framework of a security operation with the dispatch of military and police officers.

Almost a year after the resignation of socialist President Evo Morales, this is the first time in two decades that the former president is not in the electoral dispute, after leaving office on November 10 of the last year amid a crisis triggered by allegations of fraud in an election in which he was running for the fourth term, in addition to losing support from the military.

Morales called for Sunday’s election results to “be respected by everyone.”

“It is very important that all and all Bolivians, in addition to political parties, receive each vote with ease, both in cities and in rural areas, and that the result of the elections is respected by all,” said the former socialist president in a statement read before the press in Buenos Aires. “The priority exclusively is the recovery of democracy. We do not fall for any kind of provocation,” he added.

A year ago, the country faced violent street clashes after the first round of elections on October 20, 2019.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen, I’m afraid the worst will happen. There are political comments that scare us,” said Virginia Luna, 41, at the Agustín Aspiazu electoral college in La Paz, where she arrived too early to vote.

In this country – which has 41% of the indigenous population – since dawn, people have lined up, sitting and observing their distance, as is the example of the municipality of Huarina, located on the shores of Lake Titicaca, 70 km from La Paz.

Regarding the decision of the Supreme Electoral Court to suspend the rapid counting of votes, Morales indicated that “fortunately the Movement for Socialism (MAS) has its own electoral counting system”.

Unable to vote, Morales pointed out: “Our delegates at each table will follow up and record each electoral report. The people will also accompany us in this task of commitment to democracy”.

The favorite candidates are economist Luis Arce, from the Movement to Socialism (MAS), and ex-centrist president Carlos Mesa (2003-2005), from Ciudadana Community, second in the 2019 elections.

Responsible for the economic “miracle” of Morales (2006-2019), it is very likely that Arce will go to the second round with Mesa on 29 November.

Because of the pandemic, the campaign was carried out mainly on social networks, although there were some isolated street clashes between pro and anti-Evo militants.

“It is the end of a cycle of the government of Evo Morales and the political crisis. It is expected to begin a process of strengthening institutions,” noted political scientist Carlos Cordero, from the Bolivian Catholic University, in a comment to AFP.

Arce guaranteed on Sunday that his party, the Movement for Socialism (MAS), will come to power in Bolivia by democratic means and not by weapons, after criticizing the suspension of the disclosure of preliminary results by the Electoral Justice.

“We don’t take power with weapons, we take power in this democratic way,” said Arce, after voting for an electoral college in the central area of ​​La Paz.

The Andean country is experiencing the biggest economic crisis in almost 40 years, with a forecast of a 6.2% decline in GDP in 2020.

The elections will also end the transitional government activities of interim right-wing president, Jeanine Áñez, who left the election race after being criticized for her management of the pandemic, with more than 8,400 dead and 130,000 cases of covid-19 in the country.