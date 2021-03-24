Bolivian MP investigates ex-president Jeanine Áñez for unconstitutional acts

La Paz, 24 Mar 2021 (AFP) – The Bolivian public prosecutor’s office on Tuesday (23) accepted four charges against former interim president Jeanine Áñez, in pre-trial detention for participating in an alleged coup against former president Evo Morales in 2019, for unconstitutional acts during his government.

Áñez, who provisionally assumed the presidency of Bolivia after the resignation of Morales and was in power between November 2019 and November 2020, was accused in this case by the Ministry of Justice on behalf of the State.

“In this preliminary phase we have 30 days to carry out the corresponding investigative acts” against Áñez, informed the secretary general of the Public Ministry, Edwin Quispe.

The crimes that the former president is accused of in carrying out her role at the head of the government are “resolutions contrary to the constitution and laws, breach of duties, crimes against public health and discrimination”.

This accusation is in addition to the accusation of a former official of the Movimento Ao Socialismo (MAS), EvoMorales’ party, for sedition, terrorism and conspiracy, which led to her arrest ten days ago.

Áñez is serving preventive detention in a women’s prison in La Paz, where he has been calling for freedom since last Thursday due to the high blood pressure he suffers from.

The new complaint contemplates four situations that occurred under its transitional Executive.

The first, the approval of a credit by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the amount of US $ 327.7 million “that would not have had the authorization of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly”, said the Public Ministry.

The second, the approval of a decree that establishes measures against the spread of the coronavirus – which in Bolivia already has more than 260,000 infections and exceeds 12,000 deaths -, but whose wording would have violated freedom of expression.

“The rule criminalizes the actions of people who misinform or cause uncertainty to the population to subject them to criminal action for Crimes Against Public Health,” said the Public Ministry.

The third charge concerns the “irregular concession” for 15 years of the Public Registry and Trade Service to Fundempresa, a non-profit entity “that supports business development”, as indicated on its website.

The latest complaint concerns the issuing of “unconstitutional and unconventional” orders that state forces and members of the Migration Directorate “not allow” Bolivians from Chile to pass during the coronavirus pandemic.

