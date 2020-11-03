Home World World Bolsonaro does not join the action of democracies against Trump and in...
Bolsonaro does not join the action of democracies against Trump and in support of the ICC

By kenyan

28.Jun.2019 – President Jair Bolsonaro, from Brazil, and President Donald Trump, from the USA, during a bilateral meeting at the G20 Meeting in Osaka Image: Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The government of Jair Bolsonaro did not adhere to a joint declaration signed by practically all the main democracies in the world against the actions of Donald Trump aimed at members of the International Criminal Court and their independence.

This Monday, at the UN, 72 countries that recognize the court created in 2002 came together to denounce the sanctions imposed by the White House against the court and to come out in defense of the institution. Brazil is part of the Rome Statute. But he chose not to join the initiative this week. Sought, the government so far has not explained its absence.

The group brought together some of the traditional US allies, such as Japan, France, Australia, South Korea, Canada and the United Kingdom. Led by Germany, the group also included virtually all EU countries – including Italy, Spain and the Netherlands – in addition to the Scandinavian and Swiss governments, recognized for their neutrality.

In Latin America, left and right governments joined the project. The declaration was signed by Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

In September, the White House imposed unprecedented economic sanctions against Fatou Bensouda, the ICC’s attorney and against Phakiso Mochochoko, a senior official in the attorney’s office. Based in The Hague, the court was created to try the worst atrocities in the world, in what was considered one of the greatest advances in international law.

But the crisis with the United States began when, in March, the court opened investigations for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan. Such a process would also assess alleged abuses by American soldiers and intelligence agents. The decision was answered by the government Trump with unprecedented sanctions, in an offensive that left governments around the world in a state of alert regarding the behavior of the White House.

Now, in the face of fear of the impact of the measures, the 72 countries have come together to reaffirm “the unwavering support for the Court as an independent and impartial judicial institution”. Read in front of the UN General Assembly, the text of the group does not mention the American government at any time.

But it calls on countries to commit to “preserving the integrity and independence (of the court) without being discouraged by measures or threats against the Court, its officials and those who cooperate with it”.

“Sanctions are a tool against those responsible for the most serious crimes, and not against those who seek justice,” added the countries, in an allusion to the US measures.

For groups like Human Rights Watch, the statement is important for “categorically refuting Washington’s unprecedented use of sanctions”. “This statement says clearly and firmly to the American administration: ‘it is our Court, refrain’ to intervene,” he said.

Washington does not hide its intentions. “The US government seeks to protect US officials from unfair and illegitimate ICC processes that threaten US sovereignty,” argued American diplomacy.

Brazil’s absence from the list of signatories was interpreted in the region as perhaps a last aid from the Bolsonaro government to the American president. In the same court, however, the Brazilian president was the target of complaints by unions, NGOs and national and foreign lawyers for his management of the indigenous issue and the pandemic. If the court did not proceed with part of the lawsuits against Brazil, it has not yet made its final assessment as to whether all submissions will be dropped.

According to the Itamaraty website, Brazil “deposited its instrument of ratification of the Rome Statute on July 20, 2002”. “The treaty was incorporated into the Brazilian legal system through Decree 4,388, of September 25, 2002”, he indicated.

