Bolsonaro is elected ‘Corrupt Person of the Year’ by international media consortium Image: Flickr / Palácio do Planalto

President Jair Bolsonaro was elected “Corrupted Person of the Year” by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), an international consortium that brings together investigative journalists and independent media centers. In a statement, the group says that the Brazilian president “narrowly won” White House chief Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Erdogan due to his alleged role in promoting organized crime and corruption.

“Elected after the Lava Jato scandal as an anti-corruption candidate, Bolsonaro surrounded himself with corrupt figures, used propaganda to promote his populist agenda, undermined the justice system and waged a destructive war against the Amazon region that enriched some of the worst landowners country, “says the OCCRP.

The consortium highlights the accusation against Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), son of the president, in the case of “crackers” in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), when he was a state deputy. In addition, the investigations against councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (PSC-RJ), the president’s son zero two, also stand out, also for an alleged scheme of sharing of salaries of advisers, the money deposited by Fabrício Queiroz and his wife, Márcia de Aguiar, in First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro’s bank account and the charges against the president himself.

“Bolsonaro’s family and his inner circle appear to be involved in an ongoing criminal conspiracy and have been regularly accused of stealing from the people,” says Drew Sullivan, editor of OCCRP. “The continued destruction of the Amazon is occurring because of corrupt political choices made by Bolsonaro. He encouraged and fueled the devastating fires,” says Rawan Damen, director of Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism and one of the award’s jurors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte have also won the award.