Bolsonaro is on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world

President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) appears on the list of 100 most influential people in the world prepared by Time magazine. The names of those elected were released last night. Youtuber Felipe Neto was also one of the chosen ones.
Bolsonaro appears in the category “Leaders”, and the text presents negative numbers that occurred in his term, such as the more than 137 thousand killed because of the new pandemic coronavirus, the “worst recession in 40 years”, the departure of at least five government ministers and “more than 29,000 forest fires in the Amazon in August alone”.
The magazine also highlights the president approval rate – 37% of Brazilians consider their government to be excellent or good, according to a Datafolha survey released in August, the best since taking office.
Introducing the 2020 # TIME100 featuring the pioneers, artists, leaders, icons and titans who have had the most impact this year https://t.co/FA12jF1B2P
– TIME (@TIME) September 23, 2020
The report attributes, in part, the high approval rate to the payment of the emergency aid during the pandemic.
In the “Leaders” section, alongside Bolsonaro, the presidents of China, Xi Jinping, and the United States, Donald, also appear Trump, in addition to the Democratic candidate for the Presidency of the United States, Joe Biden, and his deputy, Kamala Harris. Tedros Adhanom, director-general of WHO (World Health Organization), is another name that appears on the list.