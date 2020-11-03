Home World World Bolsonaro strikes journalist and says he did not try to contact Biden
World

Bolsonaro strikes journalist and says he did not try to contact Biden

By kenyan

Image: Bruno Rocha / Fotoarena / Estadão Contents

President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) today denied information that would have attempted to contact the Democratic candidate for the US presidency, Joe Biden. Through its social networksBolsonaro also said he did not ask the ambassador for such an action.

Bolsonaro reposted a tweet in which GloboNews journalist Raquel Krähenbühl brings information about Bolsonaro’s possible attempt to contact Biden.

“I did not try to contact candidate Biden, nor did I ask our ambassador to do so. What is the interest of Ms. Raquel (GloboNews) in this” news “? As for the elections, everyone knows the respect I have for the USA, as well as the good relationship with the President Donald Trump”wrote Bolsonaro.

The journalist wrote on his Twitter last Saturday (31) “. Bolsonaro Government tried to contact Joe Biden’s campaign more than once Democratic Campaign refused contact why not talk to foreign governments in the election period.”

More than 95 million Americans voted in the 2020 presidential election as of Monday, according to a count from the University of Florida’s U.S. Elections Project, a harbinger of what must be the largest voter turnout in modern times. The official vote date is tomorrow (3), but some states have anticipated the votes.

